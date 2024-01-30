Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.44 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.