Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

