Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.