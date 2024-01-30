Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive stock opened at $177.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

