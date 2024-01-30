Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.