Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

