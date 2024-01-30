C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.34% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $33,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.