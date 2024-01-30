Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.