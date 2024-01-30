Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $628.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

