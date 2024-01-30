Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.