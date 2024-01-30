California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,729 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Chemours worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 333,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

