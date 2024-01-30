California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,255 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of PVH worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

