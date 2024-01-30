California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,426,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

