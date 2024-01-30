California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of YETI worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in YETI by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of YETI opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

