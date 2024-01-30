California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.40 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

