California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,491 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after buying an additional 173,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,064,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,858,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $221,160. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

