California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Huntsman worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

