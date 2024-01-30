California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

HOMB opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.