California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Air Lease worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.