California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Radian Group worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

