California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $8.76 Million Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Up 5.7 %

CFLT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

