California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,752 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYD opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.