California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

