California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Brink’s worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brink’s by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCO opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

