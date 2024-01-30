California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Crane worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

