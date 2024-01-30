California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

