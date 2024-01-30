California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,224 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

