California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,657 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,592 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

