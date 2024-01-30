California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Rayonier worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

