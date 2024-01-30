Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$168.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$173.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

1/18/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$176.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$155.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$168.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$176.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$166.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

