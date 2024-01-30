Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil Sells 1,126 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$85.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$93.44.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.9246519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.