Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Canfor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.