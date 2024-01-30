Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Canfor Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Canfor stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
Canfor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.