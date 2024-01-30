Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 973,486 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 845,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 840,863 shares during the period.

CGCP stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

