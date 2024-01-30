Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.29.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.