Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

