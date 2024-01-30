Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as high as C$6.46. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 685,554 shares.

CJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.95.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.645 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

