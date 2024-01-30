CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

