CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 semiconductor stocks to rally on latest U.S. grants
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.