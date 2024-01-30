CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,505 shares of company stock worth $10,227,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.