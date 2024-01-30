Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider David white Purchases 14,005 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider David white purchased 14,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,806 ($21,365.37).

Carr’s Group Trading Up 2.0 %

LON:CARR opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.59. The company has a market capitalization of £119.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. Carr’s Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.93).

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

