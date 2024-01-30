CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.14

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.14 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.17). CATCo Reinsurance Opps shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.25. The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

