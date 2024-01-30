Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

