Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Centene worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

