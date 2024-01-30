CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.