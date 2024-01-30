Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Chart Industries worth $43,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

