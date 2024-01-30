Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.