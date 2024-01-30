Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,807,000 after buying an additional 155,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,300,000 after buying an additional 72,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

