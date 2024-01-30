Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $143.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

