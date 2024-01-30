Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.23. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

