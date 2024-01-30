Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,404.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,267.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,051.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,407.15.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

