Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

